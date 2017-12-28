YouTube/NBA

The Phoenix Suns have a promising collection of young talent to look forward to, but for the most part, their 2017-18 NBA season has been a nightmare. The organization fired former head coach Earl Watson after just three games. Star point guard Eric Bledsoe may or may not have requested a trade right around the same time, and he’s in Milwaukee now.

While both the Watson firing and the Bledsoe trade can be viewed as positive moves for the Suns long-term, there’s been entirely too much drama in Phoenix this season. A three-games-in coach firing and a bizarre star player trade request are never ideal when you’re trying to develop young talent with positive locker room culture and convince upcoming free agents that you’re an organization worth considering next summer.

The good news is since the Suns fired Watson and inserted veteran NBA assistant Jay Triano as their interim head coach, the Suns have looked considerably better on the court. They’re 13-20 under Triano, and while that record is nothing to brag about, that’s about where you’d expect a team with a young roster like this to land. A losing season was always inevitable.