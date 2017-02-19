The Three-Point Contest Needed An Extra Set Of Racks And Eric Gordon Was The Victor

02.18.17

TNT

While the Slam Dunk Contest is always the headline event of NBA All-Star Saturday night, the three-point contest has made up quite a bit of ground in recent years. As usual, there was plenty of attention on the long-range shooters in 2017 and, in the end, it was Eric Gordon outlasting Kyrie Irving in a final tiebreaker round to claim ultimate glory.

Defending champion Klay Thompson bowed out in the opening round, generating only 18 points and Kyle Lowry, Nick Young, Wes Matthews and C.J. McCollum on the sidelines for the final round. Thompson’s early exit, in conjunction with the noticeable absence of the world’s best shooter in Stephen Curry, might have taken a bit of luster off the event, but Eric Gordon’s performance was tremendous in itself.

Kemba Walker put up just 17 points in the final after a 19-point showing in his first run, and he was quickly eliminated in the final round after both Irving, who sparked a bit of news with a certain belief earlier in the day, and Gordon produced 20 points.

