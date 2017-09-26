Tristan Thompson And Khloe Kardashian Are Reportedly Expecting Their First Child

09.26.17 1 min ago

Likely adding Dwyane Wade was Cleveland’s biggest addition on Tuesday, but reports indicate that Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are close to helping the Cavs family grow. According to a report by US Weekly, Kardashian is pregnant with the couple’s first baby. TMZ confirmed the report and revealed that Kardashian is three months pregnant.

The pair has been dating for nearly a year after being set up by former NBA player, Brandon Jennings. US Weekly pointed out that Thompson wanted to start a family. On an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian said, “he wants to have, like, five or six kids with me, and that’s lovely. We could start at one and then grow from there. But now, knowing I’m not on birth control, it’s really scary. It’s like, a really big step.”

There have been marriage rumors about the two in the past, although those got shot down pretty quickly when they first popped up. Kardashian did mention that she would say yes if Thompson popped the question, though. Meanwhile, Thompson seems pretty stoked about something.

There’s no word on whether he’s excited about the Cavaliers getting Wade, or because Kanye West is about to become an uncle thanks to him.

