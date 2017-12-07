Getty Image

It’s been quite the turnaround so far this season for Victor Oladipo in Indiana. The former No. 2 picked lived largely in the shadow of Russell Westbrook in OKC during the reigning MVP’s historic tear through the 2016-2017 campaign, and he was quickly shipped to the Pacers this summer when the Thunder had a chance to trade for Paul George.

Nobody was expecting much from the talented combo guard, but Oladipo has seized the opportunity, and not only is he putting up career-best numbers across the board; he’s led the Pacers to the No. 6 spot in the East as they’ve now won seven out of their last 10 games.

On Wednesday night, he put in yet another command performance as he and the Pacers staged a furious fourth-quarter comeback against Chicago, but some frustration with himself for a late-game snafu led to a hilarious post-game interview.