Who Had The Better 72 Win Season: Jordan or Curry?

The Kings’ Owner Reportedly Thinks Buddy Hield Is The Next Steph Curry

02.20.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

For the past 24 hours, we’ve been trying to parse out exactly how/why the Sacramento Kings ended up trading away franchise superstar DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans and managed to get so little in return. News spread throughout the All-Star Game on Sunday night that the organization had been engaged in trade talks with multiple teams, and when they finally announced that they’d swapped him, essentially for rookie Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, and future picks, it left a lot of folks scratching their heads.

On Monday, Kings general manager Vlade Divac actually admitted during a press conference that he had a better deal for Cousins in the works just two days ago. It’s not often that league execs are so willing to broadcast their ineptitude in such spectacular fashion, but now it turns out there might have actually been another underlying motive for the move.

Owner Vivek Ranadive, who’s known for having highly-questionable ideas about the game of basketball (for example, playing 4-on-5, like in hockey), apparently has a rather rosy outlook on Hield’s career prospects.

It wouldn’t be the first time Ranadive wildly overestimated a young player’s potential. Here’s what he had to say about drafting Nik Stauskas a few years ago.

So maybe Divac isn’t totally to blame after all. Maybe he was just following orders. Either way, that’s a lot of pressure for the young rookie to live up to.

TAGSBuddy HieldDEMARCUS COUSINSSTEPHEN CURRYVivek RanadiveVLADE DIVAC

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 5 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP