The Warriors Could Add A Former Sixth Man Of The Year Winner In Free Agency

07.04.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

While most of the NBA world is awaiting Gordon Hayward’s impending free agency announcement, the Hawks, Clippers, and Nuggets began work on an elaborate three-team trade involving two sign-and-trades that would get Paul Millsap to Denver, Danilo Gallinari to Los Angeles, and a draft pick and contract filler to Atlanta.

The biggest part of that contract filler comes in the form of Jamal Crawford, a former Hawk and former Sixth Man of the Year award winner. While Crawford spent time in Atlanta previously, he’s not expected to stay there very long this time around should the deal get done, as the veteran shooting guard will pursue a buyout or another trade to land on a contender. There are hiccups in that plan, as the Hawks will not want to pay him his full salary remaining in order to dump him, but the two sides are expected to figure something out.

TAGSATLANTA HAWKSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSJamal CrawfordNBA Free Agency 2017

