The White House Called ESPN ‘Hypocritical’ For Not Firing Jemele Hill

The White House called ESPN “hypocritical” on Friday, noting that the network still employs someone who called Donald Trump a “bigot” and “white supremacist” in Tweets earlier in the week.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders commented on the controversy for the second time this week, accusing ESPN of having a double standard for its conservative and liberal employees in what they’re allowed to say on and off the air.

‘The Six’ edition of SportsCenter that Hill hosts with Michael Smith is not intentionally political according to the pair, but various conservative voices and now the White House itself have taken exception to Tweets and other statements she’s made off the air.

On Friday morning, Trump himself criticized the sports network in a tweet, saying that ESPN should “apologize for untruth.” Later in the day, Sanders was asked by a reporter during a briefing if Trump would apologize himself, namely for fueling the notion that former president Barack Obama was not born in the United States.