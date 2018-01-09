Getty Image

The Chicago Bulls surprised many when they rattled off a 7-game win streak (and won 10 of 12) back in December, as most expected the Bulls to be the NBA’s worst team this season.

With that streak, Chicago vaulted out of the league’s cellar and presented a bit more optimistic view of where the floor is for the franchise as it begins its rebuild. The Bulls have dropped five of their last six, but on Saturday against the Pistons they will be getting help in a major way as Zach LaVine will make his Chicago debut, returning from his torn ACL.