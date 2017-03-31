If there is one thing the 2017 Oscars taught us, it’s that Warren Beatty isn’t about that taking-the-blame life. If there is a second thing it taught us, it’s that Netflix is diving head first into upping their production of original big screen films this year. First, there was news of the Will Smith-led fantasy film Bright coming to the streaming platform soon, then the trailer for the follow up to Snowpiercer dropped, and now we’re getting a look at the full-length trailer for Netflix’s original movie War Machine starring Brad Pitt, a film they reportedly paid Pitt’s production company, Plan B, $60 million dollars for back in 2015.
Although Netflix describes War Machine as “part reality, part savage parody”, it is mainly an adaptation of Michael Hastings’ The Operators: The Wild & Terrifying Inside Story of America’s War in Afghanistan, which details the rise and fall of George W. Bush’s four-star general General Glenn McMahon. McMahon’s character, played by Pitt, is based on the real-life General Stanley McChrystal, whose alleged “rock star” lifestyle in defiance of President Barack Obama’s direct orders were profiled in a famous Rolling Stone article by Hastings. Hastings was subsequently fired for releasing the expose. War Machine also stars Tilda Swinton, Topher Grace, and Anthony Michael Hall. It’ll be available to stream on May 26th.
