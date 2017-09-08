Comedy Now: Dulcé Sloan Joins ‘The Daily Show’ As Its Latest Correspondent

#Stand-Up #Marc Maron #Comedy #HBO #Netflix #Comedy Central #The Daily Show
09.08.17 46 mins ago

Getty Image

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

What’s New

Dulcé Sloan Joins The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Nearly six months after naming Gina Yashere as The Daily Show‘s new “British Correspondent,” host Trevor Noah and Comedy Central announced this week that comedian Dulcé Sloan will join the program as its latest team member. Described by the official press release as a “unique emerging voice in the world of comedy,” Sloan “offers a fresh and honest perspective, bringing her signature point-of-view and confidence to commentary on a wide range of topics.” The @midnight and late night veteran made her debut on Thursday with a desk piece about New York Fashion Week.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stand-Up#Marc Maron#Comedy#HBO#Netflix#Comedy Central#The Daily Show
TAGScomedyCOMEDY CENTRALcomedy nowHBOMARC MARONNETFLIXSTAND-UPTHE DAILY SHOW

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 24 hours ago 6 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP