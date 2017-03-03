Getty Image

Anthony Bourdain’s mini-empire seems to be growing by the day. He’s already starred in four hit TV shows. He’s written 12 books, a screenplay, and become a publisher. Hell, he’s even found love while shooting his latest episode for CNN’s Parts Unknown. Now CNN and Bourdain are taking their relationship one step further and launching a companion digital travel guide.

The “mobile-first” company will be called Explore Parts Unknown. The app will be an augmentation of each episode of Parts Unknown’s ninth season with “original longform journalism, video, photography and interactive content.” That sounds pretty damn cool by itself, but there’s more. Bourdain will also be hosting a six episode “digital-only series” that will launch the app and run concurrently with the next season of Parts Unknown (returning this April).