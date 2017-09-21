Celebrate Oktoberfest At Home With These Great American Lagers

#Gateway Drinks #Beer #Food
Life Writer
09.21.17

Instagram

September is Oktoberfest season. As the parties rage in the Wies’n over in Munich, all of us stuck at home still need to get in on all that beer-soaked action. We’ve already suggested some German beers to hunt down at your local beer market to celebrate Oktoberfest at home. Now, it’s time to add some American beers to the list for your next Oktoberfest party.

Below are some tasty brews being made stateside. We decided to extend it beyond the usual “Oktoberfest” releases and include a few straight up lagers that may not be the exact style of a Munich Helles, but carry the spirit of light, tasty, sudsy beer. Happy beer hunting!

OKTOBERFEST — SIERRA NEVADA BREWING CO.

Warm day, cool #Oktoberfest, just right.

A post shared by Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. (@sierranevada) on

Sierra Nevada’s collaboration with Bavarian Brauhaus Miltenberger is the best place to start an American Oktoberfest beer journey. The California beer is hopped with Bavarian hops and captures the style of an Oktoberfest Märzen Lager. There’s a sweet bready malt up front, followed by a mellow and slightly floral hop bitterness that balances wonderfully with the crisp finish.

It's stein clinking season! Our 2017 #Oktoberfest is on shelves, friends.

A post shared by Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. (@sierranevada) on

FESTBIER — VICTORY BREWING COMPANY

Victory Brewing out in Pennsylvania has a very German feel to it. Their Festbier amps up that Germanness to eleven around Oktoberfest. The sweet malts lean into brown sugar notes, while the balance of easy hops adds an almost black tea bitterness with a dry finish. It’s a unique take on the Oktoberfest beer style that’s worth looking out for.

Oktoberfest birthday celebration! #31 #beers🍻 #oktoberfest #victoryfestbier #craftbeer

A post shared by April Onufrak (@aprilonufrak) on

