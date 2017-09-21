Instagram

September is Oktoberfest season. As the parties rage in the Wies’n over in Munich, all of us stuck at home still need to get in on all that beer-soaked action. We’ve already suggested some German beers to hunt down at your local beer market to celebrate Oktoberfest at home. Now, it’s time to add some American beers to the list for your next Oktoberfest party.

Below are some tasty brews being made stateside. We decided to extend it beyond the usual “Oktoberfest” releases and include a few straight up lagers that may not be the exact style of a Munich Helles, but carry the spirit of light, tasty, sudsy beer. Happy beer hunting!

OKTOBERFEST — SIERRA NEVADA BREWING CO.

Warm day, cool #Oktoberfest, just right. A post shared by Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. (@sierranevada) on Aug 30, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

Sierra Nevada’s collaboration with Bavarian Brauhaus Miltenberger is the best place to start an American Oktoberfest beer journey. The California beer is hopped with Bavarian hops and captures the style of an Oktoberfest Märzen Lager. There’s a sweet bready malt up front, followed by a mellow and slightly floral hop bitterness that balances wonderfully with the crisp finish.

It's stein clinking season! Our 2017 #Oktoberfest is on shelves, friends. A post shared by Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. (@sierranevada) on Aug 7, 2017 at 2:46pm PDT

FESTBIER — VICTORY BREWING COMPANY

Greet the changing of the seasons with #Festbier, our award winning Oktoberfest Amber Lager. You'll be glad you did. Subtly sweet with a delicate malt nose, our Festbier gains its impressive body from our use of all imported German malts and decoction brewing process. #TasteVictory #Oktoberfest A post shared by Victory Brewing Company (@victorybeer) on Sep 12, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

Victory Brewing out in Pennsylvania has a very German feel to it. Their Festbier amps up that Germanness to eleven around Oktoberfest. The sweet malts lean into brown sugar notes, while the balance of easy hops adds an almost black tea bitterness with a dry finish. It’s a unique take on the Oktoberfest beer style that’s worth looking out for.