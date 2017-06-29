Podcasts have gone from cool kid water cooler conversation starters to cultural phenomenons worthy of TV time. Episodes on everything from history, to comedy, to video games are right at your fingertips for less than the cost of that non-premium Pandora account (which is to say totally free, with less annoying commercials). Now that binge listening is officially the fastest way to pass your morning commute, those old mix CDs are not going to cut it for this summer’s long awaited road trip.

Upgrade your listening with five podcasts sure to keep everyone awake in the car this summer:

What do a former bank robber, DJ Khaled’s brother, and a woman who tries to incarcerate her own son have in common? They’re all subjects of this podcast from Moth creator Lea Thau. The show is billed as a “shot of empathy” taking you deep into the mind of a stranger as they tell a unique and personal story. The topics range from a hopeful adoption story to a heartbreaking tale of childhood abuse and hit every emotional chord in between. In a recent departure from the usual format, Lea took her costal liberal sensibilities to “Trumpland” interviewing (and even staying with) Trump supporters to prove that now, more than ever we can’t afford to be strangers

Suggested listening: Eleven Up, for a family blending story unlike one you’ve ever heard

Perfect for: Your drive through Glacier National Park’s breathtaking Going-to-the-Sun road. The 50 mile road just reopened this week, and has some of the most beautiful views on the planet. Pair the emotional journey of listening to Strangers with an equally powerful physical journey through the unbelievable landscapes of Glacier.