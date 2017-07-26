Why can’t companies just leave well enough alone. Why must we be constantly tortured with new recipes and discontinued delicious products that are destroying us from the inside out? “WE LIKED THEM THE WAY THEY WERE,” we shout into the void. But no one listens to us, the normal people. They bring in studies filled with other ‘people’ (I use quotations because I’ve never met one of these people, and so I have to assume they’re just stray cats that are bussed in wearing wigs and tiny suits) who taste test their products and give them entirely wrong responses. And then they go in and change everything. Like, Coca-Cola, which announced this morning that that they will pull Coke Zero off the U.S. shelves in August and replace it with Coke Zero Sugar. Along with the new name, company reps say Coke Zero Sugar will have a different recipe and packaging. This is obviously a tragedy and people around the country are panicking.
Coke Zero’s Being Replaced And Everyone’s Panicking
Allison Sanchez 07.26.17 21 mins ago
Make The Most Of Summer '17
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends
Ariel Woodruff 07.26.17 7 hours ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer
Christopher Osburn 07.25.17 1 day ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip
Parker Hilton 07.25.17 1 day ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps
Dan Seitz 07.24.17 2 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man
Mark Shrayber 07.21.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)
Zach Johnston 07.20.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Join The Discussion: Log In With