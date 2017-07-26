Coke Zero’s Being Replaced And Everyone’s Panicking

Coca-Cola

Why can’t companies just leave well enough alone. Why must we be constantly tortured with new recipes and discontinued delicious products that are destroying us from the inside out? “WE LIKED THEM THE WAY THEY WERE,” we shout into the void. But no one listens to us, the normal people. They bring in studies filled with other ‘people’ (I use quotations because I’ve never met one of these people, and so I have to assume they’re just stray cats that are bussed in wearing wigs and tiny suits) who taste test their products and give them entirely wrong responses. And then they go in and change everything. Like, Coca-Cola, which announced this morning that that they will pull Coke Zero off the U.S. shelves in August and replace it with Coke Zero Sugar. Along with the new name, company reps say Coke Zero Sugar will have a different recipe and packaging. This is obviously a tragedy and people around the country are panicking.

Why would anyone mess with Coke Zero?! It's the nectar of the gods… pic.twitter.com/ovjyr6SOoX — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) July 26, 2017

I work hard. I haven't had drugs or alcohol in 25 years. I don't eat sugar. Exercise daily. Coke Zero was my one thing! — Roman Mars (@romanmars) July 26, 2017

Oh, you fuckers. The reason Coke Zero is great is because it's the only Coke on the market that still tastes like pre-New Coke Coke. — DrewMcWeeny (@DrewMcWeeny) July 26, 2017

Goddammit @CocaCola there is enough bad shit happening in the world without you fucking with #CokeZero. STOP IT. — Donna Dickens (@MildlyAmused) July 26, 2017