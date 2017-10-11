Why Craft Lagers Are The New Rage In The Brewing Scene

For the past few years, there’s been a major change in the craft beer world. For years, the West Coast IPA was king. But, even though the cult of IPA rages on, many beer heads are ready for something new. Styles like the New England IPA, Sour Ales, and the classic lager are taking hold again. For those looking for a respite from the bitter, hoppy, IPA, the lager is the perfect change of pace. But, what exactly is a lager?

When you think of lagers, your mind might turn to Molson Canadian or Yuengling. But, you should know there’s a lot more to lagers than a beer your grandfather used to drink on fishing trips or your dad drank while he watched Notre Dame football. It takes a lot of discipline to make a good lager, but the style allows for a lot of creative freedom, too. A few years ago, Rogue created a new kind of lager called the Yellow Snow Pilsner that used Oregon spruce tips to add its own Pacific Northwest twist to the beer.

“It’s a toast to the colder temperatures that are needed to make the beer and of course it will be a refreshing beer for all of our favorite cold weather outdoor activities,” says John Maier, brew-master at Rogue.

This sort of ingenuity fits naturally with lagers — a name which simply means to store or age in German. The beer defined much more by the brewing process, rather than the actual flavor notes.

“This process involves using a specific yeast that prefers to ferment at colder temperatures and takes significantly longer than an ale yeast,” says Maier.

“Lager yeasts are genetically distinct from ales and you can taste the difference,” adds Jack Hendler, owner and brewmaster at Jack’s Abbey.

Basically, it’s that lager yeast and cold conditioning process that really set lager apart.

“Off-flavors that naturally occur during the fermentation process have time to settle out and resolve during cold conditioning, creating a finished beer that’s extra smooth and clean tasting,” says Hendler. “It allows our ingredients to really shine through.”

From a brewer’s perspective, lagers take more skill to brew so this is a perfect beer style to test technical acumen – and patience.

“The best lagers take longer to brew then ales, and because of aging, the flavors develop more complexity,” Maier says.

