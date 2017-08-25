Where To Sleep For Cheap In Our Favorite Big Cities

#Visual Tours #Travel
08.25.17 1 hour ago

Unsplash

How much you pay for accommodation can often make or break a trip. Too often we’ll shy away from cheaper digs like hostels, believing them to be worn down and grimy. This worn out stereotype couldn’t be further from the truth. Hostels have been evolving over the years, and making travel on a budget much easier for young people. Some hostels have ditched the dorm room feel altogether, embracing design and style in an attempt to score your tourist dollars.

In big cities, hostels offer boutique hotel accommodation for hostel prices. Sure, you might have to share a bathroom, but you’re getting a ton in return. Below are some of our favorite hostels in big cities — priced out on HostelWorld. The properties are unique. The beds are clean. The atmosphere is convivial. And the prices are cheap.

Add in the low season airfare kicking in right now and what are you waiting for? Go. Hit that road hard!

THE LOCAL NYC — NEW YORK CITY, USA

HostelWorld.com

The Local sits just across the East River in Queens, New York. The hostel offers private rooms and dorms with a rooftop terrace to take in the Manhattan skyline. They also have a great bar, art installations, and hold special movie screenings in case you get bored with the rest of the city for some reason.

Beds in a four person dorm with an en suite bathroom and linens run $60 a night.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Visual Tours#Travel
TAGShostelsTRAVELTRAVEL CHEAPvisual toursWANDERLUST

Make The Most Of Summer '17

This ‘Beach Style’ Photo Diary Will Make You Want To Hit The Sand Before Summer Ends

This ‘Beach Style’ Photo Diary Will Make You Want To Hit The Sand Before Summer Ends

and 08.24.17 24 hours ago 4 Comments
The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 1 week ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP