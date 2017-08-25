Unsplash

How much you pay for accommodation can often make or break a trip. Too often we’ll shy away from cheaper digs like hostels, believing them to be worn down and grimy. This worn out stereotype couldn’t be further from the truth. Hostels have been evolving over the years, and making travel on a budget much easier for young people. Some hostels have ditched the dorm room feel altogether, embracing design and style in an attempt to score your tourist dollars.

In big cities, hostels offer boutique hotel accommodation for hostel prices. Sure, you might have to share a bathroom, but you’re getting a ton in return. Below are some of our favorite hostels in big cities — priced out on HostelWorld. The properties are unique. The beds are clean. The atmosphere is convivial. And the prices are cheap.

Add in the low season airfare kicking in right now and what are you waiting for? Go. Hit that road hard!

THE LOCAL NYC — NEW YORK CITY, USA

HostelWorld.com

The Local sits just across the East River in Queens, New York. The hostel offers private rooms and dorms with a rooftop terrace to take in the Manhattan skyline. They also have a great bar, art installations, and hold special movie screenings in case you get bored with the rest of the city for some reason.

Beds in a four person dorm with an en suite bathroom and linens run $60 a night.

🇲🇽 Come join us in our cinco de Mayo festivities for all night $5 Margaritas and $4 tequila shots! This nacho average cinco de Mayo party 🇲🇽 #cincodemayo #hostellife #tequila #margaritas #nightlife #barlife A post shared by The Local NY (@thelocalhostels) on May 4, 2017 at 10:54am PDT