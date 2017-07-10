Champion Hot Dog Eater Joey Chestnut Says Hot Dogs Are Not Sandwiches, Probably Ending The Debate

07.10.17 39 mins ago

Republicans, Democrats. Socialists, Capitalists. Jedi, Sith. The differences between these groups are minuscule when it comes to the dividing line between two sects of people who have fought over one of society’s greatest questions: Is a hot dog a sandwich?

Merriam-Webster says the hot dog is a sandwich, Noel Gallagher said the phrase “hot dog sandwich” unironically once. Anthony Bourdain has publicly weighed in on the debate and said the hot dog was definitely not a sandwich. A few months ago, even the Utah Jazz questioned the reality hot dog sandwich truthers live in.

It’s been an argument that has plagued us, and possibly held back our culture for years. Decades. Think of the innovations humans could’ve introduced by now if we were not spending countless man hours on needless wars and wondering out loud if a meat tube wrapped 75 percent in carbs could actually be classified as a sandwich.

Thankfully, Joey Chestnut, the greatest hot dog eater in the history of hot dog eaters, fresh off eating 72 dogs (dunked in water) at this year’s Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest, is here to tell the world “no,” the hot dog is not a sandwich.

“You start considering a hot dog a sandwich, and you’re like ‘oh, because there’s carbs around it,’ then you have to start, kinda, is a gyro a sandwich? ‘Cause that’s kinda like … no. You have to keep division.”

And how can you doubt the man’s opinion? He did this:

Around The Web

TAGShot dogs are not sandwichesJOEY CHESTNUTnathan's famous hot dog eating contest

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 4 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 7 days ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 7 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 7 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 1 week ago 24 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP