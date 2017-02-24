KFC

We know we need to eat more fruit and vegetables to live a longer, healthier life. It’s scientific fact. But that doesn’t mean we can’t indulge in a little down and dirty fast food every now and then to sate our ids and satisfy our bellies. Around these parts, we like to believe that with food there should be a happy medium between healthy and indulgent (leaning more towards healthy).

However we are human and prone to take foods to extremes on both ends. KFC knows this. They’re well-versed in wickedly over indulgent foods. And now they’re letting the pendulum swing all the way to the other side with the #CleanEating Burger.