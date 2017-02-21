Ranking The 5 Most Outrageous Fast Food Items of All Time

Here’s an unpopular opinion that at least two of you reading may share: McDonald’s is goddamn delicious. It’s not just delicious when you’re super drunk at 2AM and it’s the only thing open; it’s delicious all the time. And if I could afford to enjoy two to 15 hash browns every morning (without triggering at least one concerned phone call from my primary care physician) you can bet I’d do it for the rest of my life.

But that’s not the only thing that’s great about McDonald’s. As Douglas Charles points out over at Bro Bible, the fries are also so amazing you’d swear they’d been sprinkled not with salt but with angel dust (not the drug, dust from actual angels) and crack (the actual drug). So how do you take perfection and push it even higher, taking your McDonald’s game into the stratosphere even if you haven’t memorized the secret menu or don’t live in a place which offers unlimited fries or those drizzled with chocolate?

Fortunately, the people at Quora are here to help. In a recently unearthed thread, McDonald’s employees shared some of the most important hacks that you can use to ensure that your fries are fresh, that your big macs are always cheap, and that your cheese is melted so well that it will bring a tear to your usually dry and apathetic eyes.

Here are some good tips right off the bat: Never use the drive-through if you can go inside, because counter service is faster; order the “All-American” meal if you just want the Happy Meal without a toy (although, why? That’s the best part!), and try to go during a busy time if you can. Why? Because when there’s a line out the door, the fryers are going at full capacity, meaning you’re going to get the freshest Big Mac you’ve ever eaten in your whole life.

