There’s a reason tacos get their own day of the week. They’re that freaking important. “Taco Tuesday” is a mainstay at bars and Mexican restaurants throughout the country. A taco and a Mexican beer or margarita is the perfect way to get your week into gear and propel you into the weekend (where you might end up eating more tacos because they are the best). But, even though this spicy, meaty, cheesy, corn-chip envelope of magical goodness gets its own day of the week, that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t also get its own national holiday. If anything, the taco should be celebrated for its hand-held tastiness every day of the year. But, we’ll settle for one day and that day happens to be today (October 4th).

So get ready because there are deals to be had on “Taco Wednesday”.

Beef O’Brady’s

This might not be specific to National Taco Day, but you can get two chicken, steak, or fish tacos (as well as chips and salsa) at Beef O’Brady’s every Tuesday (including today!) for only $5.99.

Keep this on the down-low, if you ask your Chuy’s server to “taco bout it” on #NationalTacoDay, you’ll get a free taco added to any entrée! pic.twitter.com/LzEQBdfKrL — Chuy's (@ChuysRestaurant) September 27, 2017

Chuy’s

The Mexican restaurant chain is celebrating National Taco Day by offering customers $1 off Mexican beers and $1 crispy beef tacos. Also, if you ask your server to “taco bout it”, they’ll add an extra taco to your entrée.

Del Taco

The well-known Tex-Mex chain has a few special deals for the holiday. Through October 7th, the restaurant is offering customers two carnitas tacos for $5, free quest chicken roller with a purchase of $5 or more, and two free grilled chicken tacos when you sign up for the Del Taco eClub.

El Fenix

Visit any El Fenix location to get a Taco Plate for only $4.99 in celebration of National Taco Day.

El Pollo Loco

Visit any el Polo Loco locations and use this coupon to get a free taco platter when you also purchase a taco platter of equal or greater value.