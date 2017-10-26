Peter Pham/Uproxx

Taco Bell isn’t afraid to push the envelope (wrapper?). In the past, the fast food chain has introduced the world to the Double Chalupa (pretty self-explanatory), the not-so-appetizing-sounding Naked Breakfast Taco, Cheetos Quesadillas, Cap’n Crunch Bites, and of course the Naked Chicken Chalupa (which they promptly took it away). The chain’s newest menu item might be its most explosive (not literally) yet. That’s because Taco Bell just introduced a brand-new menu item called the Firecracker Burrito that comes with a side of spicy pop rocks. Yes, you read that right. The mad geniuses at T-Bell have decided to add everyone’s favorite nostalgic candy into the Mexican mix.

This isn’t the first product to take advantage of the pleasant snap, crackle, and pop of the aforementioned Pop Rocks in recent months. To celebrate Memorial Day, Oreo released Firecracker Oreos that had Pop Rocks imbedded in the cream much to the delight of anyone raised in the 1980s. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Taco Bell (likely unintentionally) piggy-backed off of that success by introducing its own similarly named Firecracker Burrito (currently being tested in the OC).

The burrito contains nacho cheese, beef, rice and red tortilla strips (seems like it’s just a rehashing of the Beefy Crunch Burrito). Pretty standard, right? But, it comes with a packet of spicy Pop Rocks that “taste sweet and crackle just like Pop Rocks,” says Reddit user Elbore, who first broke the news. Presumably, you’re supposed to sprinkle these onto your burrito after every bite to get maximum tingle to meat ratio. You can purchase the burrito without the Pop Rocks for $1.29 (why would you?) or with them for $1.49. There are also two versions, the regular version and a spicy version with the added kick of chipotle sauce.

We can only imagine what the combination of sweet, spicy Pop Rocks and a cheesy burrito tastes like. So far, this amazing sounding menu item isn’t available for su to find out — but Brand Eating reports that the tests have made their way to Cleveland. Sounds like this ballistic burrito is headed your way… it just might take awhile to get there.