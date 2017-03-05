This Internship Will Pay You $12K To Travel The World Drinking Beer

The Priciest Restaurants In The USA

03.05.17 38 mins ago

Shutterstock

Let’s be honest. Most internships are pretty lame. You do some filing, grab some coffee, and finish with a middling reference after three months of providing cheap labor. Who came up with this nonsense? We went to college to get paid, didn’t we? But don’t despair just yet. Not all internships suck.

Not if you intern for World of Beer. Because listen to us friends: This is not your run-of-the-mill summer grind.

Just like last year, the company is currently hiring “interns.” And, for this job, you won’t be fetching any soy lattes for pompous, suit-wearing jerks. You’ll be traveling all over the world, drinking. Yes, you read that right. You’ll be traveling throughout the US and Europe, stopping in some of the best beer-loving cities to sample what they have to offer.

On top of that, they’ll pay you $12,000 dollars. Which means this is better than the internship your roommate scored at Merrill Lynch in literally every single way.

TAGSBEERBreweriesDRINKSEUROPElifeTRAVELworld of beer
