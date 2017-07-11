The Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals [UPDATING]

Happy Amazon Prime Day! Are you feeling overwhelmed yet? We at Uproxx are here to help. If you haven’t done so yet, be sure to take a look at our five golden rules for Prime Day, and our list of all of the apps you’re going to need to ensure a successful deal-nabbing experience.

Maybe you don’t like to cook. Or maybe you like to cook, but you just don’t have the tools. For amateur chefs, people who want to cook more, and kitchen nerds, Prime Day is a giant blessing as legions of useful multi-tasking cooking tools go on sale. Here’s a look at some of the fun stuff to either get you cooking, or cooking even better food.

BriaUSA 5-Blade Professional Herb Scissors

BritUSA

Goes Live: 9:00 p.m.

Why You Should Watch This Deal: Amazon will have several sets of herb scissors throughout the day, but these are the first and if you see these, or other pairs, snap them up. They make preparing pretty much anything you need to cut into small bits a painless task.

Hamilton Beach 33473 Programmable Slow Cooker

Hamilton Beach

Goes Live: 3:40 a.m.

Why You Should Watch This Deal: Hate cooking? Buy a slow cooker. Even better, buy this slow cooker, which make using a slow cooker, already an easy proposition, even easier by letting you program a timer or a host of other fun options. Seriously, cut things up, put things in slow cooker, throw in spices, and you’re good. Pick up some liners and you won’t even need to wash the pot.

Cooper-Atkins Digital Pocket Test Thermometer

Cooper

Goes Live: 8:40 a.m.
Why You Should Watch This Deal: A digital thermometer is useful in the kitchen for perfectly nailing the right temperature for meats. If you’re a fiddly kitchen scientist, or know a fiddly kitchen scientist, they’ll love this tiny, easy-to-use gadget.

Collapsible Steamer Set

Pro Chef

Goes Live: 9:20 a.m.

Why You Should Watch This Deal: Steamer baskets are incredibly versatile kitchen tools. You can create an easy home stovetop smoker, you can use it to easily pull various foods off heat, and we guess you could use them to steam vegetables. Plus, they’re dirt cheap.

Savvy Coffee French Press

Savvy

Goes Live: 10:15 a.m.

Why You Should Watch This Deal: A french press is another kitchen tool you should have for well beyond coffee. Sure, it makes a good cup, but you can also emulsify things, use it to separate various liquids, and do other fun science experiments. And this is a solid, reliable, and most importantly (relatively) easy to clean press.

Joseph Joseph Nesting Bowls

Joseph Joseph

Goes Live: 3:20 p.m.

Why You Should Watch This Deal: If you want to cook, you need bowls. Fitting bowls into your cupboards, however, can be a massive pain. This clever set nests kitchen bowls in a set with measuring cups so you can just grab what you need and keep cooking.

Fasta Pasta

Fasta Pasta

Goes Live: 4:15 p.m.

Why You Should Watch This Deal: We know, we know, this thing is infomercial bait. Here’s the thing, though: It works! As ridiculous as it might look, it really does speed up the process of cooking pasta. And if you don’t have a stove, or make a lot of dishes involving pasta as an ingredient, it’ll make life in the kitchen easier.

Still on the Amazon Prime fence? Here’s a summary all of the benefits to help you sort out whether or not the subscription service, which is currently about to surpass cable television, is worth it.

