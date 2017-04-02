The surprise premiere for Rick And Morty‘s third season on April Fool’s Day was a fine trick by the folks at Adult Swim. In past years, they’ve spent the “holiday” showing Tommy Wiseau’s masterpiece The Room on repeat or replacing all of their normal programs with Chuck Norris: Karate Kommandos, so seeing a new episode of Rick And Morty from 8 pm until midnight EST was pleasant, even if the rest of the season won’t air until this summer.

Along with that, we were treated a few special Rick And Morty spots — including some spirited advertising from Carl’s Jr. that not only hit against some of its more salacious advertising but also let Rick And Morty play around with living cheeseburgers. But the biggest ad of all wasn’t really for a product that exists right now. Sure, there was a fine plug for Shoney’s that should be the talk of the day for their breakfast buffet alone, but we also got a demand for McDonald’s to bring back their Mulan Szechuan dipping sauce.

If you’re unfamiliar with the sauce or were barred from eating at McDonald’s for most of your life, Ad Age has the details behind the promotion that drove Rick Sanchez to mad science: