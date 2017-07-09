Daniel Craig Reportedly Decides To Put On 007’s Tuxedo One More Time

07.09.17 17 mins ago

Columbia Pictures

It’s been about a year and a half since Daniel Craig said he’d rather “slit his wrists” than play James Bond again, now it’s confirmed that the dramatic declaration was indeed just his dry, British sense of humor and he is hopping back into the tuxedo. Sorry, Idris Elba and Tom Hardy, Craig seems like he’s game to keep going “as long as he’s physically able to.” Either that, or he’s just “doing it for the money.” He did say that if he ever came back, it would be for the cash, so who really knows anymore.

In addition to Craig’s return to martinis and Aston Martins, producer Barbara Broccoli is reportedly “determined” to get Adele back on board to follow up her Skyfall theme, which earned the singer a Grammy Award and a Golden Globe.

Around The Web

TAGSDANIEL CRAIGJAMES BOND

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 3 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 6 days ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 6 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 6 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 1 week ago 24 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP