It’s been about a year and a half since Daniel Craig said he’d rather “slit his wrists” than play James Bond again, now it’s confirmed that the dramatic declaration was indeed just his dry, British sense of humor and he is hopping back into the tuxedo. Sorry, Idris Elba and Tom Hardy, Craig seems like he’s game to keep going “as long as he’s physically able to.” Either that, or he’s just “doing it for the money.” He did say that if he ever came back, it would be for the cash, so who really knows anymore.

In addition to Craig’s return to martinis and Aston Martins, producer Barbara Broccoli is reportedly “determined” to get Adele back on board to follow up her Skyfall theme, which earned the singer a Grammy Award and a Golden Globe.