The Hockey Hoser Cult Comedy ‘Goon’ Comes For Blood In The Sequel’s New NSFW Trailer

Trending Writer
02.11.17

Seann William Scott is chucking the knuckles with Maritime hosers once again as the Goon saga skates on for another shift of line brawls and underrated comedy moments. A new trailer for the Canadian cult sequel suggests that Jay Baruchel’s directorial debut won’t be straying from the original’s spirit.

Premiered as an exclusive on Bardown, the latest Goon: Last of the Enforcers preview has our hero Doug “The Thug” Glatt (Scott) in adjustment mode as a new off-ice gig and a looming pregnancy step into the pugilist’s life. Don’t worry too much. There’s still loads of glove dropping and Scott being remarkably sweet while improving his ability to Probert a guy. There’s also a sneaky Popular Mechanics For Kids reunion tucked into the film with Eliza Cuthbert joining her old co-host bud Baruchel in part 2.

“There are a lot of people that adore this flick,” noted Baruchel last summer. “I get people showing me (tattoos) of characters that I created, and so that’s a lot…. If someone likes something enough to get a tattoo of it, you don’t want to disappoint them and you don’t want to just give them the same thing again.”

Goon: Last of the Enforcers is slated to drop the gloves and get into the cinematic donnybrook on March 17. We wouldn’t be opposed to a Letterkenny crossover with Riley and Jonesy if the Halifax Highlanders need to fill out their roster.

Subscribe to UPROXX

(Via Bardown)

TAGSGOONGoon: Last of the EnforcersHOCKEYJAY BARUCHELSEANN WILLIAM SCOTT
Author Profile Picture
Dan MacRae is a bear that learned how to type and here we are. He lives in Toronto and enjoys dumb ol' PSAs.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP