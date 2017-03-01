Marvel's 6 Biggest Villains

Entertainment Editor
03.01.17

The video above contains potential plot spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. You’re welcome?

Chris Pratt brought out a second full trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night (first teaser here and first trailer here), and that trailer seemed to reveal the most about the movie so far, including a scene with the main antagonist Ayesha and first look at Kurt Russell as Star-Lord’s dad, the human embodiment of Ego the living planet. There’s so much new stuff to delve into that Mr. Sunday Movies — who does frequent trailer breakdowns for superhero movies and Star Wars stuff — just released a roundup of Easter eggs, things potentially missed, and weird characters to be found in that most recent trailer.

The video speculates on plot details, and it also reveals what Peter Quill’s shirt says in that strange alien language.

