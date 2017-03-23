DC Comics fans are about to get a whole of of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman — both in her own film this summer, and when November’s Justice League hits. Yet Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, whose initial October 2018 release date was pushed back to December, may not get any extra time on screen thanks to repeated production delays. Such is the case for Ben Affleck’s The Batman and many other DC properties at Warner Bros., but none of that matters, really. Why? Because we’re about to get a second Justice League trailer on Saturday.