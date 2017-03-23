Who Is Aquaman?

‘Justice League’: Jason Momoa Literally Parts The Seas In This Preview Of The Second Trailer

#Batman #Comic Book Movies #Justice League
03.23.17 5 mins ago

DC Comics fans are about to get a whole of of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman — both in her own film this summer, and when November’s Justice League hits. Yet Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, whose initial October 2018 release date was pushed back to December, may not get any extra time on screen thanks to repeated production delays. Such is the case for Ben Affleck’s The Batman and many other DC properties at Warner Bros., but none of that matters, really. Why? Because we’re about to get a second Justice League trailer on Saturday.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Batman#Comic Book Movies#Justice League
TAGSAQUAMANBatmanComic Book MoviesDC COMICSJASON MOMOAJustice LeagueTRAILERS
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 6 days ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 week ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP