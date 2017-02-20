Ryan Reynolds And Jake Gyllenhaal Face A Terrifying Mystery In The New Promos For ‘Life’

02.19.17 44 mins ago

In what’s sure to be infuriating news for the Mars Tourism Bureau, the latest promos for this spring’s sci-fi horror offering Life continue to drive home that Martian exports can be really, really, really scary.

Sony has dropped some clips hyping Life in a bid to help everyone feel warm and cozy this Presidents Day Weekend. Not unlike the Super Bowl trailer, the latest batch of videos features Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal dealing with a Martian encounter that looks… well, it look f*cking frightening is what it looks like. Is this what happens when Earth rejects Mars Needs Moms? DID WE SET THIS UPON OURSELVES?

Helmed by Safe House director Daniel Espinosa, Life is currently presenting a mix of the familiar (Alien, The Abyss + more) and a tease of a greater mystery in its trailer, commercial and clip form. Strangely enough, Life might have more comedy in it than Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy recipient The Martian. Seeing as the film’s writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick also co-created the Joe Schmo Show, we’re fully prepared to believe this is an elaborate Spike-approved Ryan Reynolds space prank.

Life is scheduled to arrive in theaters on March 24.



