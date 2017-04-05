Pierce Brosnan Addresses Those Pesky ‘Deadpool 2’ Casting Rumors

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Following a robust discussion of his upcoming painting exhibit in Paris, George W. Bush-whisperer Pierce Brosnan was confronted by an altogether different image during Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. The titular host switched gears towards the end of the interview by bringing up Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds’ famous Instagram of him, Brosnan and Hugh Jackman from a few months back. “Are you going to play Cable in the next Deadpool movie?” Kimmel asked the former James Bond actor bluntly. His response? “Not true.”

“Nothing’s come my way yet, I mean,” Brosnan continued. “It was completely made up. We were sitting, waiting for a plane, the three of us. And the guys said, ‘Quick, let’s get a photograph!’ I jumped in the middle and Mr. Reynolds said, ‘Let’s do the three wise monkeys.’ He put it out there and it went viral.”

Kimmel noted that, because of Reynolds and Jackman’s close proximity to each other (and their respective comic book movie franchises), fans quickly jumped to the Brosnan-is-playing-Cable conclusion. That, or his guest was “lying to us.” Brosnan demurred, saying “I ain’t lying. I don’t lie. They know where to find me. It’s just a fabrication.”

Whether or not Brosnan is telling the truth or lying, or if Deadpool fans are simply grasping at British straws, remains to be seen. After all, between Michael Shannon, Kyle Chandler and a gazillion other possibilities, the Cable room is quite crowded at the moment. What isn’t crowded or confusing, however, is the sudden need for a movie co-starring Brosnan, Reynolds and Jackman titled Three Wise Monkeys. Make it happen, Hollywood!