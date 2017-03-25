The Cool Story Behind The 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Soundtrack

Spider-Man Reps New York Hard In This Batch Of ‘Homecoming’ Posters

#Marvel
Trending Writer
03.25.17

Marvel

Affable arachnoteen Peter Parker is a proud New Yorker. He represents Queens, contributes to the paper and does a bang-up job of protecting folks across the five boroughs. (If pushed, he’ll lend a hand to the whole tri-state area. He’s a good egg, that Peter Parker.) Three fresh new posters for Spider-Man: Homecoming make a point to underline that our webslinging hero has New York in his blood. Also, in this blood? Radioactivity. That’s a separate subject, mind you. No need to cause a health scare.

Over the past few days, posters have dropped for the summer blockbuster with Spidey enjoying his NYC surroundings. We think he’s enjoying the surroundings. It can be hard to tell with the mask. Here’s a somewhat chilly Spider-Man putting off homework with a rather familiar Marvel building standing tall in the background.

Here’s our hero co-starring with the Empire State Building and One World Trade Center in another new promotional rectangle.

A brand new poster that arrived today plunks Spider-Man on a street sign with the caption “quickest way to get home.” We recommend leaving hanging on signs to the professionals and teenage spider bite victims.

Unlike the last update (a.k.a. The Garfield Era), there seems to be a pretty active cultural appetite for this particular redo. Spidey’s Civil War cameo definitely went a long way in establishing further good will and the Marvel Cinematic Universe sheen has its allure. Filmgoers will be able to sort out the quality of the finished product for themselves on July 7 when Tom Holland makes his solo Spider-Man movie debut.

(Via Deadline)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Marvel
TAGSMarvelmarvel cinematic universeNEW YORK CITYSPIDER-MANSPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP