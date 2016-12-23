Will Rey Become The Villain In Star Wars? | In Theory

12.22.16 3 hours ago

Anybody who loves the Star Wars films probably loves the iconic theme that plays a part in each movie as well. Of course, John Williams is the man not only behind the Star Wars themes but behind many of the title themes and scores from all of your favorite movies, period. He’s had quite the Hollywood career and has brought happiness to so many people just by providing the perfect companion music to adventures, love stories, and more. There’s not much Williams hasn’t done in his career.

One thing he hasn’t done though, and it may come as a surprise, is seen one of the Star Wars movies that he has scored over the years. That’s right, according to a recent interview with The Mirror, John Williams hasn’t seen a single one of the space classics. In the interview, he admits

“I let it go. I have not looked at the Star Wars films and that’s absolutely true. When I’m finished with a film, I’ve been living with it, we’ve been dubbing it, recording to it, and so on. You walk out of the studio and, ‘Ah, it’s finished.’ Now I don’t have an impulse to go to the theater and look at it. Maybe some people find that weird, or listen to recordings of my music very, very rarely.”

This isn’t so out of the ordinary for Hollywood types, Johnny Depp famously doesn’t like watching himself on screen and other actors have said similar things in the past. However, for a piece of work so famous and popular it’s strange that he hasn’t at least wanted to check it out. The composer also says that he thinks the movies “are not very memorable and so on,” so it looks like the chances of him having a good old fashioned binge watch of Episodes I-VII before the next installment comes out are slim to none.

(via The Mirror)

