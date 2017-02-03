Hot Wheels And Other Toys Becoming Hollywood Movies

‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Rolls Out Its Super Bowl Ad Early

Entertainment Editor
02.03.17

Transformers: The Last Knight (first trailer here) with Mark Wahlberg is still happening, and now Paramount Pictures and Michael Bay have debuted its Super Bowl LI commercial a little early, along with a new synopsis. It’s not the first upcoming movie to drop its Super Bowl spot early (that would be Ghost In The Shell), but it might be the most robot-punchingest one (although that might also go to Scarlett Johansson in Ghost In The Shell; we’ll see).

Here’s the new synopsis for “probably the most iconic franchise in movie history.

The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock).

There comes a moment in everyone’s life when we are called upon to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours.

What this synopsis presupposes is that there were core myths of Michael Bay’s Transformers franchise to be shattered, nay, exploded. Myths like “robots don’t have balls” and “robots can’t pee on John Turturro.”

Transformers: The Last Knight shatters myths this June 23rd, 2017.

(Via Paramount Pictures)

