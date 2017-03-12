Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As was prophesied in the New Testament, the worlds of King Arthur and Transformers will collide this summer in Michael Bay’s potential farewell to the explosion-heavy franchise. Yup, we’re talking about the robots in the disguise + Sir Anthony Hopkins smash-em-up motion picture Transformers: The Last Knight. Thanks to last night’s slime party known as the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, we now have two new clips teasing what’s to come from the action offering.

(Hint: Chatty children ahoy!)

Last night’s KCAs broadcast issued in two different TV spots. One is a more traditional pseudotrailer (we have that nestled above) and the other is a straight-up clip from the film. Transformers new arrival is presented as the star attraction Isabela Moner is presented as the star attraction in both videos, but there’s room for barfing dinobots, a Star Wars indebted robot sidekick and Mark Wahlberg selling the frustration of having your car eaten by a massive space automaton.

Transformers: The Last Knight, a movie Bay promises will “shatter the core myths of the Transformers franchise, is slated to arrive in theaters on June 23. Once again, this movie has Sir Anthony Hopkins, Arthurian legend and Mark Wahlberg being inconvenienced by property destroying brawls. Get excited.





(Via ComicBook.com)