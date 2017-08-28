AC/DC Singer Brian Johnson Made A Surprising And Triumphant Return To The Stage During A Muse Concert

08.28.17 7 mins ago

18 months ago, it really felt like we might’ve seen the final, musical performance of AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson’s career, after he revealed that hearing issues would force him off the road for the rest of the band’s ongoing tour. Axl Rose stepped in to fulfill the remaining dates, Johnson indulged his love of classic cars, and that was that…until last night.

Alt/prog rockers Muse were booked to perform in the headlining slot at the Reading Festival on Sunday, and shocked just about everyone when they brought Johnson out to blast the crowd with perhaps his former band’s most iconic song “Back In Black.” Judging from the performance, which you can catch above, Johnson looks and sounds to be in fine form, strutting around the stage, growling out the lines to iconic rock single.

Who knows at this point what the situation with Johnson’s hearing might actually be. Back in 2016, the singer laid out his reasons for stepping back, but remained optimistic about a return at some point. “My doctors have told me that I can continue to record in studios and I intend to do that,” he said. However, “for the moment, my entire focus is to continue medical treatment to improve my hearing. I am hoping that in time my hearing will improve and allow me to return to live concert performances. While the outcome is uncertain, my attitude is optimistic. Only time will tell.”

Could there be a return to AC/DC in the cards?

Around The Web

TAGSACDCBack In Blackbrian johnsonmuse

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 4 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP