18 months ago, it really felt like we might’ve seen the final, musical performance of AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson’s career, after he revealed that hearing issues would force him off the road for the rest of the band’s ongoing tour. Axl Rose stepped in to fulfill the remaining dates, Johnson indulged his love of classic cars, and that was that…until last night.

Alt/prog rockers Muse were booked to perform in the headlining slot at the Reading Festival on Sunday, and shocked just about everyone when they brought Johnson out to blast the crowd with perhaps his former band’s most iconic song “Back In Black.” Judging from the performance, which you can catch above, Johnson looks and sounds to be in fine form, strutting around the stage, growling out the lines to iconic rock single.

Who knows at this point what the situation with Johnson’s hearing might actually be. Back in 2016, the singer laid out his reasons for stepping back, but remained optimistic about a return at some point. “My doctors have told me that I can continue to record in studios and I intend to do that,” he said. However, “for the moment, my entire focus is to continue medical treatment to improve my hearing. I am hoping that in time my hearing will improve and allow me to return to live concert performances. While the outcome is uncertain, my attitude is optimistic. Only time will tell.”

Could there be a return to AC/DC in the cards?