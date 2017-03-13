Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After a decade-long absence, Seattle rockers Acceptance triumphantly returned last month with the Aaron Sprinkle-produced Colliding By Design, their first LP since 2006’s Phantoms. The record shot to No.1 on the Billboard Heatseakers chart, and fans around the world rejoiced in light of the band’s reunion. A month removed from the release of Colliding By Design, Acceptance is ready to the hypnotic video for the latest single “Fire And Rain,’ which we are premiering exclusively above. Featuring some incredible light painting and double-exposed imagery, the video was directed, produced, and edited by Matthew Ryan Ford.