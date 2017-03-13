Just Try And Look Away From These OK Go Music Videos

Premiere: Acceptance Unveil Their Beautiful New Light-Painted Video For ‘Fire And Rain’

03.13.17 1 hour ago

After a decade-long absence, Seattle rockers Acceptance triumphantly returned last month with the Aaron Sprinkle-produced Colliding By Design, their first LP since 2006’s Phantoms. The record shot to No.1 on the Billboard Heatseakers chart, and fans around the world rejoiced in light of the band’s reunion. A month removed from the release of Colliding By Design, Acceptance is ready to the hypnotic video for the latest single “Fire And Rain,’ which we are premiering exclusively above. Featuring some incredible light painting and double-exposed imagery, the video was directed, produced, and edited by Matthew Ryan Ford.

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How The Spice Girls' Legacy Of 'Girl Power' Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early '90s

'Dream, Try, Do Good': The Oral History Of 'Boy Meets World'

