AC/DC co-founder, rhythm guitarist, songwriter and all-around rock legend Malcolm Young passed away on Saturday at age 64. Malcolm and his brother Angus’s influence on hard rock is so woven into the genre that it’s practically immeasurable. Naturally, when news broke of Young’s death, tributes poured in from colleagues and fans alike.

Rock titans like Eddie Van Halen, Paul Stanley and Ozzy Osbourne were quick to recognize the life and legacy of the late stadium-filler. They certainly weren’t the only ones on Twitter wanting to express what Malcolm Young meant to them.

“I’m sad to hear of the passing of Malcolm Young,” wrote Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott on behalf of the band. “It was great to get the opportunity to open for AC/DC on the Highway To Hell tour & we certainly learned a thing or two. He was an incredible guitar player & the glue for that band onstage & off. RIP Malcolm, say hi to Bon.”

It is a sad day in rock and roll. Malcolm Young was my friend and the heart and soul of AC/DC. I had some of the best times of my life with him on our 1984 European tour. He will be missed and my deepest condolences to his family, bandmates and friends. — Eddie Van Halen (@eddievanhalen) November 18, 2017

The driving engine of AC/DC has died.A tragic end for a sometimes unsung icon. One of the true greats. RIP. https://t.co/cJe1Xr17IA — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) November 18, 2017

So sad to learn of the passing of yet another friend, Malcolm Young. He will be sadly missed. God Bless @ACDC pic.twitter.com/HuEp3kCuyQ — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) November 18, 2017

Sad news about Malcolm Young. Dementia is such a horrible disease. pic.twitter.com/hpjrlffVLX — Geezer Butler (@GZRMusic) November 18, 2017