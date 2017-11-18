AC/DC co-founder, rhythm guitarist, songwriter and all-around rock legend Malcolm Young passed away on Saturday at age 64. Malcolm and his brother Angus’s influence on hard rock is so woven into the genre that it’s practically immeasurable. Naturally, when news broke of Young’s death, tributes poured in from colleagues and fans alike.
Rock titans like Eddie Van Halen, Paul Stanley and Ozzy Osbourne were quick to recognize the life and legacy of the late stadium-filler. They certainly weren’t the only ones on Twitter wanting to express what Malcolm Young meant to them.
“I’m sad to hear of the passing of Malcolm Young,” wrote Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott on behalf of the band. “It was great to get the opportunity to open for AC/DC on the Highway To Hell tour & we certainly learned a thing or two. He was an incredible guitar player & the glue for that band onstage & off. RIP Malcolm, say hi to Bon.”
