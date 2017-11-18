The Hard Rock World Mourns The Loss Of AC/DC Founder Malcolm Young At The Age Of 64

#Internet Reactions
Trending Writer
11.18.17

Getty Image

AC/DC co-founder, rhythm guitarist, songwriter and all-around rock legend Malcolm Young passed away on Saturday at age 64. Malcolm and his brother Angus’s influence on hard rock is so woven into the genre that it’s practically immeasurable. Naturally, when news broke of Young’s death, tributes poured in from colleagues and fans alike.

Rock titans like Eddie Van Halen, Paul Stanley and Ozzy Osbourne were quick to recognize the life and legacy of the late stadium-filler. They certainly weren’t the only ones on Twitter wanting to express what Malcolm Young meant to them.

“I’m sad to hear of the passing of Malcolm Young,” wrote Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott on behalf of the band. “It was great to get the opportunity to open for AC/DC on the Highway To Hell tour & we certainly learned a thing or two. He was an incredible guitar player & the glue for that band onstage & off. RIP Malcolm, say hi to Bon.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Internet Reactions
TAGSAC DCACDCinternet reactionsMALCOLM YOUNG

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP