Getty Image

It looks like some congratulations are in order for everyone’s favorite British belter, as Adele confirmed at a recent concert in Brisbane, Australia that she and her long-time boyfriend Simon Konecki finally tied the knot and were officially man and wife. The pair have been together since 2011 and already have a son together, so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that they went through with the paperwork portion of their relationship, but the announcement does confirm rumors that had been swirling for a few months.

At the Grammys in February, Adele referred to Konecki as her husband in one of her multiple acceptance speeches, but it would be easy to assume that Adele just used that word (versus “boyfriend) because that’s how she felt about her partner not because they actually went through with a marriage. But add to that the fact that the two love birds had also been wearing “those look like wedding rings” rings in public, and this public announcement was only a matter of time, really.