Adele Dropped A Bombshell On Fans About Her Last Live Show

Getty Image

Bad news for Adele fans. If you didn’t see her live on one of the stops of her gigantic 25 world tour over the last year, you might have missed your chance forever. The singer is currently in the midst of performing four charity shows at Wembley Stadium in London, and last night, some fans were greeted with a handwritten note from Adele in their programs explaining that this run might be her last.

“This is it after 15 months on the road and 18 months of 25 we are at the end,” she began. “Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn’t suit me particularly well. I’m a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I’m dramatic and have a terrible history of touring.” Then she leveled the boom.

“I’ve done 119 shows and these last 4 will take me up to 123, it has been hard out an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done. I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artist have had on me live. And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home.”

Who knows if this is really it, concert tours are grueling affairs that can drain the energies of even the most hardened road warriors. That being said, Adele has gone on record many times about her disdain for touring. A few months back in New Zealand, she told a crowd there, “Touring isn’t something I’m good at,” she told the audience of 40,000 fans. “Applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable. I don’t know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I’ve toured is you. I’m not sure if touring is my bag.”