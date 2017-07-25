Instagram

If the goal of a press campaign is to get people to pay attention to what you’re doing, then Arcade Fire have been doing quite well for themselves ahead of the release of their fifth album Everything Now that’s set to drop this Friday. While they haven’t quite reached Katy Perry or Kanye West levels of pre-release frenetic, head-scratching activity, the band has caused people to take notice through a number of eyebrows raising decisions, like the one they made recently requiting people to adhere to a very strict dress code in order to be allowed into their upcoming concert at Grand Prospect Hall in Brooklyn set to go down on Thursday night that will be livestreamed on Apple Music.

According to the dress code, a copy of which was obtained by Brooklyn Vegan, the event called for attendees to wear clothes that were “hip and trendy,” while outlining a whole host of things that could cause you to be denied entry.

Our dress code is HIP & TRENDY as if you are going to a concert or night out with friends! The event is standing-room-only so please plan accordingly.

PLEASE DO NOT WEAR shorts, large logos, flip flops, tank tops, crop tops, baseball hats, solid white or red clothing. We reserve the right to deny entry to anyone dressed inappropriately.

Just after the reports broke about the dress code, the band took to social media in an attempt to quash the whole thing.

Band announces, "Wear whatever you want to any show." This has been an actual band announcement 👍 https://t.co/2jtHzHojJD — Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) July 24, 2017

Wait we did what? [smooths eye brows, checks teeth, googles self] … Huh! — Will Butler (@butlerwills) July 24, 2017

Frontman Win Butler even went as far as to point the finger at Apple.

Band has nothing to do with a dress code or taking people's phones. Must be an @apple thing. Maybe Black turtlenecks :) — win butler (@DJWindows98) July 24, 2017

So, bottom line, Everything Now comes out on Friday, and if you see Arcade Fire live, you are totally free to do so while wearing a crop top tank top, flip flops and a red baseball hat.