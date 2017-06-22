Beach House’s ‘Baseball Diamond’ Proves The Duo Is Consistently And Comfortably Dreamy

06.22.17

Those familiar with every nook and cranny of Beach House’s discography will have probably heard most of B-Sides And Rarities, an upcoming compilation from the dream pop duo, in one form or another. There are, however, two entirely new songs from the release that are making their debut on this set: “Chariot,” for which the band released a Kennedy-heavy video a week ago, and “Baseball Diamond,” which we have yet to hear.

Now, because the entire album is currently streaming via NPR ahead of its June 30 release, we finally get to listen to “Baseball Diamond,” which, like “Chariot,” was recorded during the sessions for the band’s 2015 albums Depression Cherry and Thank Your Lucky Stars.

Beach House is like the comfort food of music: It’s simple and you know what to expect, and far more often than not, it’s very, very good. “Baseball Diamond” is a lot like most other Beach House songs you’ve ever heard, meaning its midtempo and keyboard-driven instrumental serves as a bed for Victoria Legrand’s reverb-laden vocals. It’s simple: if you like the Beach House songs you already know, then odds are, you’ll like this too.

Listen to “Baseball Diamond” above, and check out the advance stream of B-Sides And Rarities here.

