Premiere: Becca Mancari’s ‘Good Woman’ Video Is A Sweet Country Reckoning

There’s something unbelievably soothing in Becca Mancari’s voice. The Staten Island-born singer/songwriter was raised in rural Pennsylvania by her parents — an Italian-Irish preacher and a Puerto Rican mother — but Mancari took to traveling early on, with stints in Florida, India, the Blue Ridge Mountains, Virginia, and Nashville. Those last two steps helped cement the sweet country sound that’s all over her debut album, Good Woman, where she’s perfected a cosmic roots sound that has its origins in the earthy sounds of traditional music, but that spreads ever outward, into the future.

Today we’re premiering the title track off her record, a silvery, slow song that descends as lightly as falling snow, a huge visual motif in the clip. Mancari shared the true story behind the song below, a reckoning with her own desire to be a “good woman” and what the parameters of that character might include. Read her story below, and check out the snowy, solitary video above.