Just imagine that you are a young dancer, already a part of the esteemed Alvin Ailey dance company and living out your dream every night on stage. Then, that dream gets even better when Beyonce shows up to a performance and casually surprises everyone backstage after the show is over just to tell everyone how amazing they are. Not only does she do that, but her flawless mom Tina Lawson is there too filming the entire thing. How would you react? Is there even a reaction that could be huge enough in a moment like that?

There might not be an appropriate reaction should such a thing ever happen to you, but that’s exactly what happened to a group of dancers after a recent show. Beyonce and Tina were attending as part of Tina’s mentorship program Tina’s Angels. The group took in the show, and then took a quick jaunt backstage for a photo op and a meet and greet with the dancers.

Backstage after the Alvin Ailey dancers performance it was magnificent. With my beautiful Tina's Angels and with a few of the mentors. My very gracious daughter who met the girls and spent some time with them and made their day! A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:01pm PST

The group photo is one thing, but the reactions are priceless as the performers figure out what’s happening and try to process the moment.

When Beyoncé surprises you back stage!!!The Alvin Ailey Dancers are the most beautiful and Talented and gracious Human Beings. I was honored to meet them and they were so nice and patient to my girls!!! ❤️❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Mar 12, 2017 at 1:44am PST

It’s pretty clear that the person who hits the floor and puts their hands in the air in praise of Bey wins in the reaction rankings, but it can’t be underestimated how priceless it is watching everyone stand speechless trying to take it all in. It’s definitely a moment to remember, because once Beyonce compliments your talent you’ve definitely peaked in life.