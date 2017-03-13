Meet BOOTS, Beyoncé's Go To Producer | Uncharted: The Power of Dreams

Beyonce Surprised A Young Dance Troupe Backstage And The Girls Absolutely Lost It

03.12.17 14 mins ago

Getty Image

Just imagine that you are a young dancer, already a part of the esteemed Alvin Ailey dance company and living out your dream every night on stage. Then, that dream gets even better when Beyonce shows up to a performance and casually surprises everyone backstage after the show is over just to tell everyone how amazing they are. Not only does she do that, but her flawless mom Tina Lawson is there too filming the entire thing. How would you react? Is there even a reaction that could be huge enough in a moment like that?

There might not be an appropriate reaction should such a thing ever happen to you, but that’s exactly what happened to a group of dancers after a recent show. Beyonce and Tina were attending as part of Tina’s mentorship program Tina’s Angels. The group took in the show, and then took a quick jaunt backstage for a photo op and a meet and greet with the dancers.

The group photo is one thing, but the reactions are priceless as the performers figure out what’s happening and try to process the moment.

It’s pretty clear that the person who hits the floor and puts their hands in the air in praise of Bey wins in the reaction rankings, but it can’t be underestimated how priceless it is watching everyone stand speechless trying to take it all in. It’s definitely a moment to remember, because once Beyonce compliments your talent you’ve definitely peaked in life.

Around The Web

TAGSalvin aileyBEYONCETina Lawson
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP