Bon Iver have cancelled their upcoming European tour dates citing “personal reasons.” The group — which was set to tour the continent behind their critically lauded new album 22, A Million — shared a note to Twitter explaining that the dates were off.

“For personal reasons, Bon Iver has cancelled its forthcoming European tour set to begin in Paris on January 22, 2017 and end in London on February 20, 2017 in addition to Justin Vernon’s scheduled appearance on A Prarie Home Companion on January 14, 2017.

All tickets for the European tour will be refunded at point of purchase and none of the missed tour dates will be rescheduled at this time.

Our deepest apologies to all of our fans. We will be back.”

Bon Iver’s latest album was considered one of the best albums of 2016 by many (just not this writer, in particular) and we’re sure that fans of Vernon’s are disheartened to learn that they won’t get to see how he brings the discordant sounds and abrasive textures of the new album to life. It’s no consolation, but our review of his five-night stand at Brooklyn’s Pioneer Works gives some indication.

And if those same fans are really committed, it looks like the band’s date at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound is still on.

