No two artists have led to more defensive critical work over the last several years than Carly Rae Jepsen and Lil Yachty. And now the two unabashedly joyful artists have come together in a move tailor-made to inflame haters and traditionalists alike, remaking Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock’s classic “It Takes Two.”

The duo remade the track with the help of producer Mike Will Made-It for a Target ad that will air during the Grammys on February 12. Yachty does a great job, considering he’s probably never heard the song before he was asked to cover it. Check out a preview of the track up top.

Jepsen — who raps on the track — said that she found the offer of working with the producer and rapper too strange pass up.

“I was like, ‘This is too weird to say no to!’” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I love when life surprises you like that. This is definitely one of those moments.”

In addition to talking about new cover alongside Lil Boat, Jepsen steadily revealed details about her follow-up album to 2015’s Emotion. Jepsen told the magazine that her new album is inspired by disco artists like Donna Summer.

“That would be the disco inspiration that’s leading the pack at the moment,” she said. “That said, some of the songs that have surprised me have not been in the disco realm as much. I can’t really put my finger on what it is, but that’s exciting too. There’s so much music out there right now and so much quality stuff, so I’m trying to find out what I have to offer that’s different.”