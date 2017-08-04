Getty Image

In an expansive new piece for Rolling Stone, friends and loved ones of Chester Bennington trace the final days before the beloved Linkin Park frontman’s suicide, and the resulting story is a mixture of a man who was loving life and looking forward to the future, and an addict who could only take his life one hour at a time.

Although he’d been in recovery for over a decade, Bennington had recently been succumbing to substance use again. Back in 2006, he’d had a couple stints in rehab, and lived soberly since, but according to the piece he relapsed last August and been drinking as recently as October. Ryan Shuck, Bennington’s bandmate in the side project Dead by Sunrise said Chester was six months sober.

“He was describing an hour-by-hour battle with addiction,” Shuck said, seeing old text messages in new light after his passing. “When I look at it now, it’s horrifying. He was telling me, down to the detail, what he would do in the first hour he wanted to drink: ‘I basically just take it hour-by-hour every day.'”

According to TMZ’s report of the scene at Bennington’s house before his death, there was an empty bottle of alcohol on the scene. Like his friend and fellow recovering addict, Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, Bennington hung himself with a belt, and speculation about the involvement of drugs and alcohol was loud.