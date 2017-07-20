Getty Image

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington made the heartbreaking decision to take his own life on Thursday. He died of suicide at age 41 by hanging himself inside his Palos Verdes home. But, what makes it an even more gut-wrenching choice, is that Bennington took his life on the day that would’ve been Chris Cornell’s birthday.

After Cornell’s death, Bennington honored him in a long post on social media: