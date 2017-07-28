Getty Image

It’s been a little over a week since Chester Bennington sadly took his own life. While the loss of the Linkin Park front man has cut deep amongst his most ardent fans, and closest friends, the pain his family has been forced to experience is nearly impossible to put into words. Nevertheless, the late singer’s wife has decided to try and do just that.

In a note that she shared with his fans, Talinda Bennington opened up about her own grief, asking “How do I move on?’

One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero-their Daddy. We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left. I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well. My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive. He was a bright, loving soul with an angel’s voice. And now he is pain free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God Bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would’ve wanted us to do so. Rest In Peace, my love.

Just a few days ago, Bennington’s bandmates in Linkin Park shared their own letter, writing, “Our hearts are broken. The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened. You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized. In the past few days, we’ve seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world. Talinda and the family appreciate it, and want the world to know that you were the best husband, son, and father; the family will never be whole without you.”