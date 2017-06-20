<

The Promise (Official Video) by Chris Cornell on VEVO.

Chris Cornell might not have a vault of music as deep as Prince, but when the still very active grunge icon passed away last month, he did leave behind some as-yet unseen material. Take, for example, his new music video for “The Promise” — the final video he recorded before he took his own life after a show in Detroit.

“The Promise” comes from a movie of the same name that follows a love triangle during the Armenian genocide. For the video, Cornell widened the lens and focused on refugees from all time periods and parts of the world. The video features shots of Cornell intercut with heartbreaking images of people fleeing war-torn countries.

“The Promise” replaces “Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart” as Chris Cornell’s most-recent video. That clip from 2015’s Higher Truth was pulled from Youtube due to its depictions of a hanging. In the wake of Cornell’s suicide, countless tributes have sprung up celebrating the legendary frontman and his unforgettable voice. Everyone from country musicians to Cornell’s own grunge-y fellow Seattle-ites have taken a a moment to remember one of the most instantly recognizable voices in modern rock music history.

His death left an obvious hole in the music landscape, that many of us here struggled to fill. And “The Promise” is just yet another reminder of the towering talent that was lost. Steel yourself and then watch the final video from Cornell up top.