Coachella Is Owned By An Anti-Gay Climate Change Denier

The Coachella And Bonnaroo Organizers Are Planning A Colorado Super-Fest

02.06.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The backlash against the glut of music festivals has been growing to a dull roar as they spread throughout the country. But Coachella and Bonnaroo organizers might just be too busy counting money to hear it. The parent companies of those two massive U.S. festivals are reportedly teaming up to create a super-festival in Colorado.

According to Westword, AEG and Superfly are trying to start a new festival on the grounds of Denver’s Overland Park Golf Course. The alt-weekly reports that the planned festival was run by residents for the first time at a community hearing in the course’s clubhouse on January 30. But AEG’s Live Rocky Mountains CEO Mike Morris said the project has been in the works for at least six years, when his company’s Mile High Fest was shuttered. However, this new festival is still strictly hypothetical for the time being.

“This is not a done deal by any stretch,” said AEG’s David Ehrlich at the meeting, according to Dancing Astronaut. “We will not do this festival here if the community doesn’t want it.”

If the residents of the neighborhood should reject the festival, AEG and Superfly have other sights around the city in mind.

“We’re in the phase of looking at all options,” Morris told Westword.

Here’s where we put the reminder that AEG is headed by a man who donates his money to organizations that push back against gay rights and the acceptance of climate change science.

TAGSbonnaroocoachellaColoradomusic festivals

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 6 days ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP